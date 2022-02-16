Auckland high school closes due to ‘increasing number’ of Covid cases

Source: 1News

Tamaki Collage in Auckland’s Glen Innes has closed until further notice due to Covid-19 cases and close contacts.

Tamaki College

Tamaki College (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

"Due to an increasing number of positive cases and close contacts in our school whanau we have made the decision in consultation with the Presiding Member of the Board of Trustees to close school today at 12pm," the school wrote on Facebook.

The post said the school will "be online from tomorrow (Friday) further notice". The decision will be reviewed on Friday afternoon.

It comes as New Zealand recorded a record 1160 cases of Covid-19 in the community on Wednesday.

New ZealandCovid-19Auckland

Popular Stories

1

1573 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ on Thursday

2

Over 300 BA.2 cases, but original Omicron still dominant in NZ

3

NZ’s daily Covid-19 case numbers pass 1000 for first time

4

PM says Parliament occupation 'no longer a protest'

5

'Show's over' - The Chase's Bradley Walsh stunned by record round

Latest Stories

Body found in river; police treating death as 'suspicious'

PM says Parliament occupation 'no longer a protest'

Two more people test positive for Covid in Cook Islands

1573 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ on Thursday

Over 300 BA.2 cases, but original Omicron still dominant in NZ

Related Stories

1573 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ on Thursday

Over 300 BA.2 cases, but original Omicron still dominant in NZ

12 Covid cases confirmed at Starship children's hospital

Full video: Jacinda Ardern on Omicron, protest