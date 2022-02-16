Auckland high school closes due to ‘increasing number’ of Covid cases

Tamaki Collage in Auckland’s Glen Innes has closed until further notice due to Covid-19 cases and close contacts.

Tamaki College (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

"Due to an increasing number of positive cases and close contacts in our school whanau we have made the decision in consultation with the Presiding Member of the Board of Trustees to close school today at 12pm," the school wrote on Facebook.

The post said the school will "be online from tomorrow (Friday) further notice". The decision will be reviewed on Friday afternoon.

It comes as New Zealand recorded a record 1160 cases of Covid-19 in the community on Wednesday.