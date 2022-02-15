Wiles says move to Phase 2 'not as complicated as it sounds'

Microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles says the country's move to Phase 2 late on Tuesday night, is not as complicated as it sounds.

Wiles is calling for tougher restrictions.

She is reminding New Zealanders the Red traffic light setting rules are not changing and Phase 2 only reduces isolation times and contact tracing methods.

"Because as we move into this next phase of the outbreak where we have lots and lots of cases, what we're trying to balance is having people still working and able to keep lots of our infrastructure and industries going while still managing the contact tracing system."

The contact tracing system will not be able to handle a large number of cases so people who test positive will need to use online tools so that the "people resource" can be saved for those who cannot use online tools or need to be spoken to.

Wiles said if people had been boosted and did not have underlying health conditions, Omicron would generally be a self-limiting infection.

Symptoms include: gastro-intestinal upsets, sore throats and runny noses so it was important to have medications at home.

"The other really important thing is isolating so that if you do have symptoms that while you are infectious you stay away from other people to help prevent the spread to other people."

Asked what she expected case numbers to peak at, she said the priority was to keep case numbers as low as possible to protect the health system.

People needed to take steps to reduce transmission, including getting a booster, wearing masks around other people, scanning and ensuring locations had the best possible ventilation.

She said the booster shot was not an optional extra if people wanted to get the best protection from the full impact of Omicron.

Wiles said people should check they had enough food and medications at home to last seven to 10 days.

