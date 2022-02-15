Sunken boat spills 150 litres of diesel in Taupō Marina

A 10-metre vessel has sunk in Taupō Marina overnight, spilling 150 litres of diesel into the water.

The vessel is believed to have sunk after the hull became filled up with rainwater, which was not being pumped out due to the batteries being disconnected while work was carried out on the boat.

A Waikato Regional Council spokesperson said the spilled diesel was unlikely to have a lasting impact because it had either dispersed or evaporated.

There was still another 200 litres of diesel onboard, council said.

The Taupō harbourmaster on Tuesday morning deployed booms to contain the remaining diesel and a crane then lifted the vessel up and water was pumped out.

The council said a sucker truck was due to arrive to drain the remaining fuel and water.

Taupō harbourmaster has been leading the response, with help from Waikato Regional Council, Mercury Energy and Taupō District Council.

