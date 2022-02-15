Marlborough’s ‘abysmal’ four hours of sunshine in 12 days

Marlborough is on track for its second-wettest February on record, leading to an “abysmal” amount of sunshine in the region so far this month.

Marlborough farmer Justin Morrison helped save his 74 steers from the raging river.

By Maia Hart for Local Democracy Reporting

It comes as rain in the region caused slips on Port Underwood Rd and Awatere Valley Rd at the weekend, along with several fallen trees.

Marlborough Plant and Food research scientist Rob Agnew said, however, people were “probably forgetting” how wet it was in February 2018.

Agnew said a record-breaking 181.4 millimetres of rain was recorded in February that year, the most since records began in 1930. So far this month, there had been 132.2mm of rain recorded, Agnew said.

But the long-term average for February rainfall was 45.9mm, he said.

“The other thing that is probably making people forget, is that the last three Februarys have been very, very dry,” Agnew said.

He said the large amount of rainfall so far this month had also heavily impacted on how much sun the region was getting.

He said February 1 recorded 9.8 hours of sun. From February 2 to February 14 (at 9am), there had been 4.2 hours, which Agnew said was “ridiculous”.

“In 13 days, up to 9am on Tuesday morning, Marlborough has only had 14 hours of sunshine, which is abysmal,” he said.

“We've had eight days out of 13 without any sunshine at all.”

Marlborough Roads manager Steve Murrin said they were holding out for some sunshine, to get the roads tidied up before winter, following the major floods in July last year.

Murrin said rain on the weekend caused quite a bit of damage, but nothing “major”.

“Port Underwood probably took the biggest hit, then the Waihopai and the top of the Awatere,” Murrin said.

“We had a lot of trees down around the place, around Port Underwood Rd, Northbank Rd and the road at Ōkiwi Bay to French Pass.

“We've got quite a few slips on the Port Underwood Rd, there's one big one on Tumbledown Bay Rd.”

He said Kenepuru Rd, which still has major roadworks ongoing following floods last year, held up “quite well”.

But there had been damage to other problem areas, including the Awatere Valley Rd and the Waihopai Valley Rd.

“The Waihopai, we have problems there again, the river is back up,” he said.

The section that stretched over a kilometre between a dam and a temporary Bailey bridge was in a very poor state and was the only access road for those who lived on the other side of the river.

“The Bailey Bridge was fine, there is clearance under that. But the river came out on that section above the dam where we have had the issues, which we tidied up just last week.”

He said the rain had “certainly” caused issues on the Awatere Valley Rd, which remained closed on Monday, after a slip at the Limestone Bridge had come down.

“We put in a temporary road by the river, so we could get traffic past the slip, so we could work on it,” he said.

“We've lost that temporary road now, because there was a flood in the river. It's certainly put us back on some of the work up there.”

He said areas of Blenheim had seen some surface flooding but “nothing too major”.

“We just need a couple of months of good weather, so we can just get everything tidied up before winter gets to us,” he said.

Meanwhile, weather conditions in Picton caused a boat to “partially submerge” in the Picton Marina.

Port Marlborough chief executive Rhys Welbourn said the boat had moored on a custom-made pontoon.

“Our staff were called out and once they determined there was no safety or environmental danger, Kenny Barging was engaged to complete a successful recovery,” Welbourn said.

He said the marine team was able to assist ferries to dock safely and give recreational boat owners a heads-up in advance.

“Despite the strong winds and rain, there were generally only minor issues in the marinas.”