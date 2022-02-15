Charity shop in Picton closes due to anti-mandate protest

A charity shop in Picton has closed due to the spread of Omicron and the increasing presence of anti-vaccination mandate protesters, who are not wearing masks, in the small town.

Closed sign (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

St Vincent de Paul Marlborough area president Alan Furness said the organisation's shops were staffed by volunteers, most over the age that the Ministry of Health considered to be elderly.

"This certainly applies to those volunteering in the Picton shop," he said.

"With the increasing spread of the Omicron variant, the relatively high number of anti-vax protesters, who refuse to wear masks wandering about Picton, a high proportion of those elderly shop volunteers feel vulnerable to the increased exposure."

The organisation had a duty to provide for the disadvantaged in the community, but also to its members and volunteers and the decision was made by the acting shop manager to temporarily close the shop due to health and safety concerns.

"The Picton community has, by and large, accepted that decision and the reason for it, and conveyed that message to the society down there," Furness said.

As part of the nationwide convoy, protesters have occupied Nelson Square since last Monday.

Marlborough District Council and protest representatives agreed that the group will move from Nelson Square no later than 5pm on Wednesday.

Mayor John Leggett said the council deliberately sought a peaceful resolution that would not require trespass notices or police involvement.

"The council has received many complaints from residents, unhappy that an unauthorised group had occupied a local public reserve that is normally used for recreation."

One resident said that while the numbers at Nelson Square had decreased, late last week - more people had arrived over the weekend.

She said it was frustrating for the nearby residents, many of who were elderly and lived in flats bordering the park.

rnz.co.nz