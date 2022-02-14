People who don't need a Covid test may be turned away - officials

People who are unlikely to have Covid-19 or who have not been advised to get tested risk being turned away from testing centres, Auckland public health officials say.

A doctor taking a nasal swab. (Source: istock.com)

There were 981 confirmed community on Monday - almost double the number of cases two days ago.

The high number of cases means we are moving into Phase Two of the Omicron plan, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced this afternoon. New Zealand would stay in Phase Two as long as daily cases remain between 1000 and 5000 cases.

With daily infection numbers rising sharply, Northern Region Health Coordination centre chief clinical officer Andrew Old said there was expected to be high demand at centres over the coming days.

The only people who needed to be tested were those who had symptoms, were a close contact, have had a positive rapid antigen test result or who were required to by health officials or their workplace, he said.

"If you have no symptoms of Covid-19 and do not meet any other criteria, you do not need to be tested," Old said.

"In order to manage demand, people who do not meet the criteria may be turned away."

Officials were expecting high demand at the testing centres so recommended people bring food and water and games and books to entertain children. The process could be quicker if everyone had ID and their NHI number handy.

Old said people should contact their GP or primary care provider if they had not received their result within five days.

