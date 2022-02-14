Covid-19: 164 schools and early childhood centres have cases

More than 160 schools, kura, and early childhood centres are managing identified Covid-19 cases in students or staff.

Primary school student, file (Source: Getty)

Of the 164 schools and ECEs nationwide with cases, 76 are primary schools.

More than half the educational institutions affected are in Auckland, with 93, followed by the Waikato region with 30 schools and ECEs managing coronavirus cases.

Taranaki, Whanganui and Manawatū are the only regions where none have cases, figures from the Ministry of Education show.

Schools remain open under the Omicron strategy and a mandate requires children in Year 4 and above to wear face masks while indoors to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

For children Year 3 and under, the Ministry of Health said mask wearing was encouraged, but not required.

Schools, kura and ECE managing identified Covid-19 cases as of 2.30pm 14 February (Source: RNZ/Ministry of Health)

In Auckland, 21 early learning services, 44 primary schools, 6 intermediate schools and 22 secondary schools have identified cases.

South Auckland primary schools have been considering whether to host vaccine clinics to help vaccinate the region's 5 to 11-year-olds.

Principals in the area say Counties Manukau DHB has asked them to allow vaccinations on their sites.

As of Monday, 45 per cent of eligible 5 to 11-year-olds have had their first Covid-19 vaccine.

rnz.co.nz