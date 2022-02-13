Sharp increase sees 810 new Covid community cases on Sunday

Source: 1News

There are a record 810 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand on Sunday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

A health worker with a Covid-19 test tube.

The increase is close to double Saturday's tally of 454 new community cases, the previous daily record for New Zealand.

The cases are in Northland (13), Auckland (623), Waikato (81), Bay of Plenty (11), Lakes (11), Hawke’s Bay (8), MidCentral (3), Whanganui (6), Taranaki (5), Tairāwhiti (3), Wellington (15), Hutt Valley (10), Nelson Marlborough (2), Canterbury (3), South Canterbury (2) and Southern (14).

Of that number, 32 are in hospital with the virus, 30 of which have active infections. None of the cases are in the high dependency or intensive care unit.

The Ministry of Health said there “are a number of rumours circulating about possible cases of Covid-19 linked to the protest at Parliament Grounds in Wellington”.

“Wellington’s Regional Public Health Unit has confirmed that there are currently no notified positive cases linked to the protest. However, we encourage everyone to be vigilant and to get a test if they become unwell with symptoms of Covid-19.”

In addition, there are 18 cases to report at the border, five of which are historical.

More to come

