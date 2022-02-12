US says Russia could invade Ukraine within the week

The United States has revealed it's got intelligence suggesting Russia could attack Ukraine in just five days time.

A woman holds a child's hand as they cross from Ukrainian government to pro-Russian separatists controlled territory in Stanytsia Luhanska,eastern Ukraine. (Source: 1News)

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan issued a stark warning on Saturday NZT, that America expects an invasion at any moment.

"There is a credible prospect that a Russian military action would take place even before the end of the Olympics," he said.

The US Government is now warning all its citizens in Ukraine to leave the country within 48 hours - and not to expect any military assistance if they delay.

President Biden saying US troops would not be deployed to a war in Ukraine.

"That's a world war," he said.

"When Americans and Russians start shooting at one another, we're in a very different world than we've ever been in."

The US has sent some troops to shore up the resources of its NATO allies - an extra 3,000 deploying to Poland and Romania along with 90 tonnes of weaponry.

Russia is also increasing its presence in the area - carrying out a second day of what it is describing as "military drills".

Tens of thousands of Russian soldiers now sit in Belarus, on the Ukrainian border and with a direct line of sight to its capital, Kyiv.

But Russian president Vladimir Putin denies he's making any moves towards a full-scale war with Ukraine - and says he's still looking at diplomatic solutions.

"As far as further negotiations with our European and American partners, they are continuing," he said.

"We are preparing a response for NATO and for Washington."

That response might come sooner rather than later - Presidents Putin and Biden had been scheduled to hold a telephone conversation on Monday - the US leader has moved it to this weekend.