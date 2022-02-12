Chelsea maintains European domination of Club World Cup

Chelsea extended Europe's domination of the Club World Cup by beating Palmeiras 2-1 after extra time on Sunday to win the intercontinental title for the first time.

Chelsea players celebrate after the Club World Cup final soccer match between Palmeiras and Chelsea at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Kai Havertz, the forward who scored Chelsea's winner in last season's Champions League final, proved the man for the big occasion again by converting the game-clinching penalty with three minutes left in extra time.

Romelu Lukaku gave Chelsea the lead in the 55th minute in the final in Abu Dhabi, only for Raphael Veiga to equalise nine minutes later.

European champion, UEFA Super Cup winner and now club world champion. It has been quite the start to the tenure of Thomas Tuchel, who made it to the final having missed the semifinals while isolating after contracting the coronavirus.

Chelsea is the ninth straight European winner of the title, dating to 2013. The last team from Europe to lose in the final? Chelsea, to Corinthians in 2012.

Palmeiras is the Copa Libertadores champion.

