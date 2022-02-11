Wet night ahead for Parliament protesters

Day four of the protest at Parliament saw a tumultuous last few days turn into a more relaxed and settled atmosphere, mainly filled with music before rain began to fall in Wellington.

Reporter Abbey Wakefield has this midday update on Friday, February 11.

Protesters spoke frequently of "love", "frequencies" and "vibrations", pushing the message to not be physical or violent. People over loud speakers also said drinking was made off limits. There was a signs saying they love "the girls and boys in blue".

Food stalls were set up and even more tents and gazebos were put up, bringing the number to about 70 pegged around Parliament's lawn.

It was a far cry from the scenes on Thursday, where 120 were arrested for trespassing and two more overnight for alcohol-related issues.

The insults did not completely end, media were told to look into the mirror to search for their souls, before the person on the loudspeaker told them that the protesters loved them, while protesters also insulted police, who were frequently yelled at.

Parliament's sprinklers momentarily went off, dousing a few protesters, while a protester in a dinosaur costume began walking around the crowd, as well as multiple dogs could be seen on leaches with their owners.

In the morning, about 10 police came out donned with batons, but only temporarily. Police later released a statement saying "that was not in line with current approach and staff have now removed this equipment".

The large front gate of Parliament that had a few port-a-loos on the other side was shut at 4.30pm, which saw the protesters begin shouting and lining up against the gate. On the Parliament-side, about 15 more police officers came out. Tensions rose and the crowd began yelling.

The extra police moved back inside and the gates were opened again, which saw the protesters cheering and chanting.

Against the chanting, a person over the microphone began singing Tūtira mai Ngā Iwi, which saw everyone join in and the mood of the crowd settle.

Numbers on the lawn looked to swell to about 500, despite rain having started to fall on the Capital, and more protesters arrived in plastic ponchos and a dance party started.

Rain was forecast to worsen over the weekend, with heavy rain and gale likely at times.