Rogue ram meets unfortunate end on Central Otago bike track

There have been serious ramifications for a rogue sheep causing issues on a Central Otago bike track.

Bike trail (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

The aggressive ram had been butting heads with cyclists on the popular Lakes Dunstan Trail this week, even knocking one person off their bike.

Trail manager Shayne O'Connor said he'd been bombarded with concerns.

"The whole network just went crazy, my phone was going mad, social media was going mad, bike tour operators were calling me and other members of the trust all reporting run-ins with this ram.

"I have to say, coming from a farming background, at first I found it amusing, but then we heard that someone had actually been injured."

Because of the growing safety risks for riders, O'Connor got permission from the nearby station owner to take a jetboat and a rifle to find the ram.

"I was walking along the trial thinking well best case if he comes out and tries to attack me I can deal with it straight away and I'm out of here."

Unfortunately for the sheep, it was swiftly located.

"He had a tail and long fleece, and clearly hadn't been part of a mob for a while, unless there's another one out there there's no need to worry about that one anymore.

The 55km trail, used by 20,000 cyclists over December and January, goes through farmland.

O'Connor said riders should approach stock with caution.