Video: Protesters handcuffed after trying to push past police at Parliament

Police handcuffed some protesters who attempted to push past a line of officers and enter Parliament.

Protesters attempted to push through the police line at Parliament. (Source: 1News)

Several protesters were filmed being taken away by police on Wednesday afternoon.

Video showed one man addressing the crowd before turning and facing the police, as police could be seen pushing one protester back.

The crowd then began to chant "let them through" before the protesters begin trying to push through the police line, with officers pushing back and additional officers running to join their colleagues.

The man who had addressed the crowd was the first of several protesters to be cuffed.

As tensions escalated, some in the crowd heckled and verbally abused media.

By 4pm, around 45 minutes after the protesters had attempted to push past police, much of the crowd had dispersed but a strong police presence remained.

Police have been approached for comment.

It comes after a significant police presence greeted anti-mandate protesters at Parliament on the second day of the protest.

On Wednesday morning, around 70 police officers had gathered on Parliament grounds, with approximately 50 protester tents remaining despite warnings from Speaker Trevor Mallard.

Extra-fencing had been erected with police officers standing in a horseshoe shape, defending the building’s forecourt.

Around 50 tests were sighted on Parliament's grounds despite a warning from Speaker Trevor Mallard. (Source: 1News)

Earlier on Wednesday, Mallard told 1News a note was given to the protesters on Tuesday night to say that it's against the rules to pitch a tent on Parliament grounds and that they will be liable for trespassing if they remain there.

Several cars and trucks were continuing to block roads around Parliament grounds with disruptions to some bus services.

Around 1000 people attended protests on Tuesday, after convoys travelled to the capital from around the country.