Live updates: Anti-mandate protesters face off with police at Parliament

Follow our live updates as anti-vaccine mandate protests outside Parliament enter their third day.

Protesters are right up against the police line. (Source: 1News)

9.52am: Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell says all protesters at Parliament have been trespassed.

This is due to the fact Speaker Trevor Mallard closed the grounds.

Protesters are being "evicted from the precinct", Parnell said.

"While police acknowledges people’s right to protest, this needs to be conducted in a way that do not unfairly impact on the wider public.

"More than 100 additional police staff have been called in, including from other districts, to support the operation.

"The public should continue to expect traffic delays and are asked to avoid the area, if possible."

A horn is repeatedly being sounded outside Parliament.

9.45am: Another scuffle just broke out on the right, with protesters pushing police back. A bottle of water was sprayed in some of the officer's faces.

Some of the protesters at the front are now sitting down.

9.42am: A protester was just carried away by three police officers. There was one officer on each arm and one holding the man's legs.

9.40am: Tensions are ramping up again, with a scuffle briefly breaking out on one side.

9.35am: Police are increasing numbers on their side, with no arrests having taken place in the last five minutes.

9.33am: "One by one you're going to be arrested," a police officer warned on the loud speaker.

There are people in their tents, dogs walking around and a man lying on the concrete on the police side in protest.

"We are doing nothing wrong," a protester said over their loud speaker.

9.30am: Tensions seemed to have eased somewhat at Parliament. Police officers are no longer being punched, kicked or have had water thrown at them. Drums and singing can be heard.

9.20am: Police are asking people to move back, while a steady stream of protesters are being taken away by oficers one by one.

There is some pushing now and again against officers in the line and music can be heard in the background.

9.15am: Paramedics a short while ago could be seen tending to a protester pulled from the crowd.

9.10am: A heavy police presence can be seen outside Parliament on Thursday as anti-vaccine mandate protesters face off with officers for a second time, after a standoff on Wednesday.

About 100 protesters are right up against the police line, which is about three officers deep.

Police are taking protesters away. The crowd are yelling and screaming as more and more are led from the scene.

Speaker Trevor Mallard has authorised protesters be taken off Parliament's grounds.

Police have reportedly told protesters to take down their tents and leave or be arrested. Police are using a loud speaker to communicate with the protesters.

The protesters camped for a second night outside Parliament.

They remain despite things turning sour on Wednesday, with arrests made after some of them allegedly attempted to push past a line of officers and enter Parliament.

The three people have been charged with obstruction and have been trespassed from Parliament grounds and are due to appear in the Wellington District Court on Monday.