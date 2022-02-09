Heavy rain, flooding forces evacuations on West Coast

It's been a busy night for authorities in the Buller District on the West Coast with heavy rain forcing the evacuation of some homes, and more are expected.

Flooding at St Canice's Primary School in Westport. (Source: 1 News)

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) said firefighters were called to reports of flooding at 15 homes throughout Westport, Reefton, Granity and Waimangaroa.

In Waimangaroa, at least two houses were evacuated overnight due to a slip in the township, though a FENZ spokesperson couldn't say exactly how many evacuations took place.

Buller District Mayor Jamie Cleine on Thursday morning said it had been raining all night, and further evacuations were expected. He said it's been "pretty full on".

"We'll be making some decisions in around the next hour or so around potential evacuations."

Though the rain was starting to ease in Westport, Cleine said river levels were high with plenty of surface flooding.

"Reefton was hit quite hard last night the river is the highest locals have seen it up there.

"That water reports into the Buller (river) and eventually into Westport so that's where that area of concern is."

He said peak river flows were expected around midday on Thursday.

As of 7:30am Thursday morning, MetService said Westport had recorded 468mm of rain for the month, eclipsing the April 1957 monthly total of 453.4mm. And, only 10 days into February, Westport has had its wettest month yet, since records began in 1944.

State highways in the district are also closed in eight places:

• SH6 Westport to Punakaiki - Surface flooding

• SH6 Inangahua to Westport - Lower Buller Gorge - Surface flooding

• SH6 8 Mile to Inangahua - Surface flooding

• SH6, SH65 Murchison to Springs Junction - Multiple slips

• SH7 Springs Junction to Reefton - Rahu Saddle - Surface flooding

• SH67 Westport to Mokihinui - Heavy rain

• SH67 Mokihiniu to Karamea - Heavy rain

• SH69 Inangahua to Reefton - Surface flooding

Further inland, Reefton experienced surface flooding throughout parts of the township, where an evacuation centre has been set up at the Welfare Centre at Reefton Area School.

There are also concerns around the Inangahua River and Buller River, which Civil Defence teams have been monitoring throughout the night.

Buller District Council and WestReef staff have spent much of the night assessing damage to infrastructure.

An orange rain warning is expected to end at 10:00am on Thursday, but bouts of heavy rain are expected over the weekend according to MetService.

Authorities are advising residents to call 111 if they are in danger or feel unsafe.