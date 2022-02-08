Wellington eatery named as close contact Covid location

Source: 1News

Someone with Covid-19 visited Chow restaurant in Wellington over Waitangi weekend.

Chow restaurant in Wellington (Source: 1 News)

The eatery was named as a close contact Covid-19 location of interest by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday morning.

A person with the virus was there on Saturday 5 February, between 12:34pm to 1:30pm.

The ministry has advised anyone who was there at the same time to isolate, get a Covid-19 test immediately, and again on day five after being exposed.

Two hundred and two new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the community in New Zealand on Tuesday.

Five of those cases were in Wellington, all of which were household contacts of existing cases.

