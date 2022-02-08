US skier breaks leg in horrific crash at Beijing Olympics

Source: Associated Press

The US ski team says American skier Nina O’Brien has sustained a compound fracture of her left tibia and fibula after falling toward the end of the women’s giant slalom at the Beijing Games.

Monday’s race had to be delayed for about 15 minutes when O’Brien slid across the finish line at the end of her second run. She was screaming in pain after stumbling through the last gate as her skis crossed in front of her.

Nina O'Brien falls heavily during the women's giant slalom at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Nina O'Brien falls heavily during the women's giant slalom at the Beijing Winter Olympics. (Source: Associated Press)

O’Brien was taken to hospital in Yanqing for “an initial stabilisation procedure” and the team says she will return to the US for further evaluation and care.

The 24-year-old O’Brien had been sixth fastest after the opening run.

SportWorldWinter Olympics

Popular Stories

1

US skier breaks leg in horrific crash at Beijing Olympics

2

Schools don't want to be targeted by anti-vaxxers - Hipkins

3

'This too will pass' - Ardern dismisses anti-mandate protest

4

95-year-old waited hour for ambulance during heart attack

5

NZ won’t be able to stamp out Omicron - PM

Latest Stories

Aus discrimination bill won't guard trans students from expulsion

95-year-old waited hour for ambulance during heart attack

Stott gets Football Ferns call-up after overcoming cancer

14 schools, 10 ECEs managing Covid cases

Shock selections in Black Caps Test squad to face Proteas

Related Stories

China's 'Snow Princess' claims big air gold with clutch run

New Winter Olympics event marred by uniform disqualifications

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott reflects on hard work for gold medal

Kiwi freeskiers shine but fall short of big air final