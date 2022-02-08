Two Wellington eateries named as close contact Covid locations

Source: 1News

A restaurant and a coffee shop in Wellington have been named as close contact locations of interest.

Chow restaurant in Wellington

Chow restaurant in Wellington (Source: 1 News)

Chow restaurant at 45 Tory Street in Te Aro was listed as a close contact Covid-19 location of interest by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday morning.

A person with the virus was there on Saturday 5 February, between 12:34pm to 1:30pm.

Clock Tower Bakery and Coffee Shop in Petone was also visited by someone with Covid on Saturday 5 February, between 10:30am to 11:30am.

The ministry has advised anyone who was at either location at the times in question to isolate, get a Covid-19 test immediately, and again on day five after being exposed.

Two hundred and two new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the community in New Zealand on Tuesday.

Five of those cases were in Wellington, all of which were household contacts of existing cases.

New ZealandWellingtonCovid-19

