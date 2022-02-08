The Power of the Dog leads charge at Oscars with 12 nominations

Nominees for the 94th Academy Awards - The Oscars - are out on Wednesday with The Power of the Dog leading the pack with 12 nominations, including Best Picture.

A still from Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog. (Source: Associated Press)

It's followed close behind by Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune, which has 10 nominations.

The Western, filmed entirely in Aotearoa, has earned Jane Campion Oscar nods for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Director, making her the first woman to be nominated twice for best director.

The Power of the Dog is Campion's first time returning to the director's chair following a 12-year hiatus.

New Zealand Film Commission CEO David Strong says the movie is showcasing New Zealand and the country's film-making capabilities on the international stage.

“It highlights what can be achieved by our screen sector, our outstanding creative talent, and the fact New Zealand’s scenery is diverse, spectacular and accessible. The fact Dame Jane chose to come home and make this film here, emphasises her absolute confidence in New Zealand and our people," he said.

Other films up for nominations include Belfast, Dune, King Richard and West Side Story.