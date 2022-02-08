Retiring NFL great Brady won't rule out return in the future

All-time great quarterback Tom Brady said he could return to the NFL following his decision to retire last week after a glittering 22-year career during which he won a record seven Super Bowl championships.

Tom Brady celebrates after a game in February 2021. (Source: Associated Press)

Speaking on the Let's Go! podcast on Tuesday, the 44-year-old Brady said he was happy with his decision but wouldn't mind reconsidering it six months from now.

"I'm just gonna take things as they come. I think that's the best way to put it and I don't think anything, you know, you never say never," said Brady, who played most of his career for the New England Patriots before finishing with Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week. And, again, I think it's not looking to reverse course, I'm definitely not looking to do that.

"But in the same time I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are gonna be in life."

Brady, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, added that the decision to retire was heavily influenced by him missing things outside of sport.

"I think the choice is, everything certainly comes at a cost, and the cost is what am I missing out on other aspects of my life?" he said.

"And things that are, as you get older, you experience things that are outside of the sport that demand the level of attention and energy that football has always gotten. And it's time for me to commit to those types of things."

Brady ended his 22-year career overall starting 316 of 318 games played with an all-time record of 243-73-0.

He completed 7,263 of his 11,317 attempts and amassed an all-time record of 84,520 passing yards. Six-hundred twenty-four of those passes were in the end zone and 203 of them were interceptions. He ended with a career completion percentage of 64.2 per cent.

Brady is also the all-time leader in passing yards, touchdowns and quarterback wins, ranks in the top-five in every major passing category and holds every major postseason record.