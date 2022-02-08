Police line faces anti-mandate protesters at Parliament

A significant police presence is facing anti-mandate protesters at Parliament as a second day of action continues.

Police officers hold back anti-mandate protesters from Parliament's forecourt. (Source: 1News)

On Wednesday morning, around 70 police officers had gathered on Parliament grounds, with approximately 50 protester tents remaining despite warnings from Speaker Trevor Mallard.

Extra-fencing had been erected with police officers standing in a horseshoe shape, defending the building’s forecourt.

Around 50 tests were sighted on Parliament's grounds despite a warning from Speaker Trevor Mallard. (Source: 1News)

Earlier on Wednesday, Mallard told 1News a note was given to the protesters on Tuesday night to say that it's against the rules to pitch a tent on Parliament grounds and that they will be liable for trespassing if they remain there.

Protesters face police officers defending the steps of Parliament. (Source: 1News)

Several cars and trucks were continuing to block roads around Parliament grounds with disruptions to some bus services.

Protesters have been seen carrying flags and signs with people expressing their opposition to vaccine mandates and the Government, among other things. Several dogs and children were also seen playing on the outdoor parliamentary playground and slide.

Around 1000 people attended protests yesterday, after convoys travelled to the capital from around the country.