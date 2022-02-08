New Winter Olympics event marred by uniform disqualifications

Women's individual ski jumping winner Ursa Bogataj has won a second gold as Slovenia coasted to victory in the inaugural Olympic mixed team event.

Katharina Althaus competes at the Beijing Olympics. (Source: Getty)

Her team's success, however, was overshadowed by a series of high-profile disqualifications on Tuesday.

"I didn't expect this. I was just dreaming about a medal. When I came here, I didn't think this was imaginable," Bogataj said.

Japan's Sara Takanashi, German Katharina Althaus and Austrian Daniela Iraschko-Stolz had their first-round jumps nullified and Norway's Anna Odine Ström suffered the same fate in the final round.

All disqualifications came because the jumpers' suits did not meet the rules, the ski jumping ruling body FIS said.

German team officials said that Althaus, Takanashi and Iraschko-Stolz said they wore the same suits in the individual event where they were deemed correct.

Althaus sharply criticised FIS after her disqualification.

"It was ski jumping premiere for us ladies. We were so happy to have a second competition at the Olympics. The FIS ruined that with this action," Althaus said.

"They have ruined women's ski jumping with this. Our names are all there now. This is how you ruin nations, sponsorships and the whole sport unfairly."

The four teams were originally medal contenders from a field of 10.

Slovenia won comfortably with Sunday's winner Bogataj, bronze medallist Nika Kriznar, Timi Zajc and Peter Prevc winning gold by a huge margin of 111.2 points on the Zhangjiakou normal hill.

"It means a lot. I didn't expect that I would win the team today, it's my dream. We have a strong women's and men's team, so we did a great job," a happy Zajc said.

The Russian Olympic Committee team took silver and Canada got a surprise first-ever ski jumping Olympic medal, a bronze.

"I wasn't even expecting to be at these Games. I had my eyes set on 2026. And it's kind of a forgotten sport and it's dying, and we're all really hoping this may have changed that tonight," Canada's Alexandra Loutitt said.

They were only 8.3 points ahead of Japan who with men's champion Ryoyu Kobayashi almost stole a medal despite the fate of Takanashi.