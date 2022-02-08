Man pleads guilty over historical assault linked to Dilworth

Another man accused of historical indecent assault linked to Dilworth School has pleaded guilty on Tuesday morning.

Alister Grant Harlow of Hillsborough pleaded guilty to three charges including two of indecent assault, dating back 30 years.

The 62-year-old had pleaded not guilty and was set to stand trial starting today, but instead pleaded guilty in the Auckland District Court.

Harlow is remanded on bail and will be sentenced in April.

In total 11 men linked to Dilworth School have been charged over historical assault, totalling over 50 separate charges.

Harlow is the third to plead guilty - two have already been sentenced to prison.

