Tonga extends lockdown as Covid cases rise

The Tonga government has extended a nationwide lockdown by two weeks as Covid-19 cases rise.

Tongan Beach Resort, Tonga Island's (Source: Getty)

Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni said the strict lockdown rules require all businesses to close and everyone to stay at home, except essential workers.

Stores will be allowed to open for 12 hours on Tuesdays and Fridays, with road checkpoints permitting entry to one person per household.

Hu'akavameiliku said the number of cases has risen to seven, "as of this evening we can confirm that there are two more positive cases".

Tonga enforced a nationwide lockdown last Wednesday after two port workers tested positive.

Tonga's Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku (Source: rnz.co.nz)

More aid on the way

American Samoans have raised half a million US dollars for disaster-hit Tonga.

The total includes 100,000 dollars donated by the government.

Territory Governor Lemanu Peleti Mauga said American Samoa has shown its love for its brothers and sisters in Tonga through their generous giving.

Restrictions hold up French Polynesian aid ship

The return of the French Polynesian government ship delivering relief supply to Tonga is being delayed by the Covid-19 restrictions there.

The Tahiti Nui arrived in Nuku'alofa in the middle of last week, bringing 300 tons of supplies for those affected by last month's volcanic eruption and tsunami.

French Polynesia's broadcaster La Premiere said because of the pandemic, there were no workers in port to unload the containers.

It also reported it has been impossible to refuel the ship.

There was no activity yesterday because of Sunday observance.

To protect the public, Tonga insists on contact-less delivery of goods.

The Tahiti Nui carried water, storage tanks, building materials and tarpaulins, as well as clothes, sanitary products and non-perishable foodstuffs, collected during a week-long drive supported by the churches.

The report says there are also eight Tongans onboard who had hoped to see their families.

rnz.co.nz