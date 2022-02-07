Stott gets Football Ferns call-up after overcoming cancer

Rebekah Stott's remarkable return to football after successfully undergoing cancer treatment has taken another huge step with the Kiwi called up to the Football Ferns.

Rebekah Sott against Cameroon in 2019. (Source: Photosport)

Stott was included in a 23-strong squad named Tuesday for the SheBelieves Cup in the US with coach Jitka Klimkova saying her return "goes beyond football".

“Stotty’s situation is very unique – very few players have gone through what she has and returned to international football," Klimkova said.

“She is a fighter. We all hoped and believed that she would come back, and watching her performances each week for Melbourne City has shown what a role model she is.

“She means so much to this team, and we’re honoured to have her back."

Stott was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma last February but after treatments found out she was in complete remission five months later.

The 28-year-old defender made a professional return in December with Melbourne City in the Women's A League competition and has since gone on to start all nine of her matches.

Stott marked her return with a post on social media of her celebrating a goal in the black jersey.

"This happy to be back with my Ferns! Two years too long," she wrote alongside the picture.

Thisss happy to be back with my ferns! Two years too long 🇳🇿🥺🥰 pic.twitter.com/HIcNkFyQ9H — Rebekah Stott (@stotty_13) February 7, 2022

Stott was one of four new names called out by Klimkova for the first time; Hannah Wilkinson, Abby Erceg and Phoenix captain Lily Alfeld being the other three. Forward Emma Rolston also returns to the squad having played under Klimkova against Canada in October.

In the omissions, goalkeeper Anna Leat and forward Rosie White were both unavailable for personal reasons. Midfielder Jana Radosavljevic and forwards Maggie Jenkins and Katie Rood are also absent from the squad.

Midfielder Hannah Blake has been called up only as a training player.

The SheBelieves Cup will see the Football Ferns play Iceland, the US and Czech Republic in the space of six days with Klimkova aiming for a top-two finish.

The Football Ferns last played the US at last year's Olympics where they lost 6-1 while their last fixture with Iceland was back in 2016 and ended in a penalty shootout defeat.

The side will play their first-ever fixture against the Czech Republic - coincidentally, the team Klimkova represented during her playing days - at the tournament as well.

Football Ferns Squad – SheBelieves Cup

Goalkeepers: Lily Alfeld, Vic Esson, Erin Nayler

Defenders: Liz Anton, CJ Bott, Claudia Bunge, Abby Erceg, Meikayla Moore, Ali Riley (c), Rebekah Stott, Ashleigh Ward

Midfielders: Katie Bowen, Daisy Cleverley, Olivia Chance, Betsy Hassett, Ria Percival, Malia Steinmetz

Forwards: Ava Collins, Jacqui Hand, Gabi Rennie, Emma Rolston, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson

Fixtures (NZ time)

Friday, February 18, 2pm: v Iceland; Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California

Monday, February 21, 9am: v United States; Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California

Thursday, February 24, 12pm: v Czech Republic; Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas