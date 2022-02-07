Shock selections in Black Caps Test squad to face Proteas

The Black Caps have made a host of changes for the upcoming first Test against South Africa, with a number of faces - new and old - selected in the 15-man squad.

Cam Fletcher has earned his maiden Black Caps call-up. (Source: Photosport)

Canterbury wicketkeeper batsman Cam Fletcher and Central Districts quick Blair Tickner have earned their maiden Test call-ups, while Colin de Grandhomme and Hamish Rutherford have been recalled for the first Test at Christchurch's Hagley Oval starting on February 17.

Tickner has appeared for the Black Caps in eight T20 internationals since debuting in 2019, while it’s Fletcher’s first call-up to the national side after impressing for his province and for New Zealand A in recent seasons.

The 28-year-old has made 344 runs in the Plunket Shield this season at an average of 86, backing up his 473 runs at 73 in the competition last season.

Seven years on from his last Black Caps appearance, Rutherford has earned a recall, as has de Grandhomme, who missed much of last season with a foot injury.

Rutherford, Otago's 32-year-old captain, played 16 Tests for the Black Caps from 2013 to 2015 and has over 7000 first class runs including 17 first class hundreds to his name.

Meanwhile, Trent Boult will miss the first Test as he awaits the birth of his third child, while Ajaz Patel is a chance to be added for the second Test should conditions suit and provided he overcomes a left calf injury.

Coach Gary Stead acknowledged this was yet another challenging squad to select.

"Injuries and Covid have forced us to be flexible and I'm really excited with the squad picked," he said.

"I'd like to congratulate Cam and Blair on making the squad and also acknowledge Hamish and Colin for fighting their way back into the Test set-up.

"Cam has been excellent across the three formats for Canterbury over the past couple of seasons, producing consistent and often match-winning performances for his team.

"This will be a great opportunity for him to come into the Black Caps environment and soak up the experience as much as he can."

Stead said faced with the option of selecting another pace bowler or a specialist spinner in the extended squad, he'd gone with the former for the first Test, based on the conditions expected at Hagley Oval.

"Blair's been a consistent performer in the Plunket Shield over the past few seasons and we felt his pace, bounce and aggression covered our bases should we lose a pace bowler to injury.

"It's a really exciting time for Hamish to be back in the Black Caps after a long time away, and I know he's absolutely buzzing at the opportunity ahead."

Stead said that, unfortunately, the series had arrived too soon for Williamson, in terms of his elbow injury rehabilitation.

"He was desperate to be fit for the series but with the amount of loading required for Test cricket, we had to make the tough call for him to sit it out and focus on returning for the white ball matches against Netherlands in March.

"Kane loves playing for the Black Caps and especially in Test cricket so it was a particularly hard call. However the priority has to be trying to get the injury right and having him available long term.

"It's important to remember this squad is just for the first Test so we do have flexibility to make changes as required, with the likes of Trent and Ajaz potentially available for the second."

Black Caps Test Squad – First Test

Tom Latham (c)

Tom Blundell (wk)

Devon Conway

Colin de Grandhomme

Cam Fletcher*

Matt Henry

Kyle Jamieson

Daryl Mitchell

Henry Nicholls

Rachin Ravindra

Hamish Rutherford

Tim Southee

Blair Tickner*

Neil Wagner

Will Young

*maiden Test call up