Heavy rain warnings extended for parts of North Island

A slow-moving front continues to affect eastern and northern areas.

Rainy weather (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Orange warnings are still in force for Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Bay of Plenty about and east of Whakatāne, Gisborne, and Hawke's Bay north of Napier.

A trough is expected to bring rain to the west coast of the South Island on Wednesday, and a heavy rain watch is now also in force for Buller and Westland.

People are advised to keep up to date with the latest warnings and watches.

Contractors have been out on Monday in several areas throughout the North Island, clearing slips and unblocking drains.

The cleanup in Taranaki has been in full swing, after New Plymouth experienced as much rainfall in four hours of Sunday, as it would typically receive in the whole of July.

Heavy rain warnings for the area were lifted on Monday morning as river levels dropped.

There has been flooding at Rahotu School, southwest of the city, and several roads in the region are still closed.

New Plymouth District Council said sewage has overflowed into a stormwater manhole and has discharged into a tributary of the Waiongana Stream, posing a potential danger to public health.

Signs have been erected at the end of Konini Street, warning against gathering shellfish.

People are being urged to treat floodwaters as contaminated and stay out of waterways for at least three days.

Meanwhile, motorists on the Coromandel Peninsula are being warned to be extremely careful on the roads on Monday because of slips and surface flooding.

And repair crews have been restoring electricity to suburbs in Auckland after outages overnight.

A boil water notice has been issued for Eketahuna in the Tararua District because of the weekend's high rainfall.