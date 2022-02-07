Baby steps for National, Labour still in front in new poll

New Zealand's opposition National Party has taken a baby step forward but Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party remains supreme in the latest political opinion poll.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and National leader Christopher Luxon. (Source: 1News)

The Newshub Reid Research poll, published on Monday ahead of the first sitting week of the year, has Labour on 44 per cent, up two per cent from the last poll, undertaken in November.

Replicated in parliamentary seats, on those numbers Labour would lose its majority but govern in partnership with the Greens.

"I am pleased to see that continuing show of confidence," Ardern told Newshub.

"For me, poll results like that are a sign of people's confidence in our (Covid-19) plan."

National has switched leaders since that last poll, with Judith Collins resigning after a botched powerplay, allowing first-term MP Chris Luxon to take the helm.

Luxon has improved their fortunes, polling 31 per cent support, up four, while recording a higher preferred prime minister result than Collins ever did.

Luxon was the preferred leader of 15 per cent of Kiwis - still well behind Ardern on an imperious 43.3 per cent.

"I'm new to parliament, I'm new as leader. It's a big job interview I guess for the next year and half before the election," Luxon said.

"It's positive and encouraging (but) we've got a lot of work to go."

Right-wing libertarians ACT were the big losers in the poll, dropping eight per cent of support to be on eight.

Left-wingers the Greens grew by two per cent to be on 10 per cent.

LATEST NEW ZEALAND POLITICAL POLL

Labour - 44.3 per cent (up 1.6 per cent)

National - 31.3 (up 4.4)

ACT - 8 (down 8)

Greens - 9.6 (up 2.4)

Maori Party - 2.0 (steady)

PREFERRED PRIME MINISTER

Jacinda Ardern (Labour) - 43.3 per cent (up 1.6)

Chris Luxon (National) - 17.8 (up 15.3)

David Seymour (ACT) - 7.9 (down 4)