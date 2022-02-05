Rotorua farm fined $27k over bush-grazing pigs

Rotorua's Kleadmak Farms has been fined $27,000 after pigs were found grazing in native bush and effluent discharged into Umurua Stream.

Pigs. (File photo) (Source: istock.com)

Bay of Plenty Regional Council prosecuted Kleadmak Farms in October 2020 for the grazing, which caused significant disturbance and habitat destruction.

Kleadmak Farms this week pleaded guilty to the charges and agreed to an enforcement order involving the removal of all pigs permanently from the land.

Judge Jeff Smith said the sentencing outcomes would lead to long term benefits beyond this prosecution.