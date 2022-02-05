Road closed, houses evacuated after floods in Taranaki

Source: 1News

A state highway in Taranaki has been closed, and homes have been evacuated, as heavy rain and floods hit the region.

Waka Kotahi NZTA advised motorists to avoid State Highway 45 between Opunake and Okato.

MetService issued a warning for the area on Sunday morning, urging locals to expect “dangerous river conditions and significant flooding".

"Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities.”

Fire and Emergency have also confirmed they are attending a number of flooding events around South Taranaki, in areas such as Ōpunake and Rahotu.

Three houses were evacuated and around 20 calls were made to FENZ overnight, with reports of flooding in houses.

They are currently assisting in protecting these houses from further damage and ensuring everyone is safe.

