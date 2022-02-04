Queen's dog gate-crashes as she views mementoes of reign

Source: Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II was interrupted by a canine gate-crasher as she viewed mementoes from her reign ahead of the 70th anniversary of her ascension to the throne.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, joined by one of her dogs, looks at a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, joined by one of her dogs, looks at a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England. (Source: Associated Press)

While the monarch inspected the memorabilia, including cards and artwork sent in by children and other members of the public to congratulate her on earlier anniversaries, one of her dogs trotted into the room at Windsor Castle. Candy — a cross between a dachshund and a corgi, known as a dorgi — lapped the room and inspected a small group of reporters on hand.

“And where did you come from? I know what you want,” the queen chirped as Candy came over.

The event was held two weeks ago but announced by the palace on Saturday ahead of the milestone on Monday.

Elizabeth has three dogs. The elderly Candy, a young corgi called Muick, and a corgi puppy which replaced another puppy that died unexpectedly last year.

Candy made an appearance at another event earlier this year, taking a star turn when Elizabeth held a face-to-face audience with the outgoing armed forces chief, General Nick Carter, in November.

WorldRoyaltyUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Record 243 new Covid-19 community cases on Saturday

2

Auckland private event, Rotorua arcade named as close contact locations

3

Queen's dog gate-crashes as she views mementoes of reign

4

Kiwi expert explains why modelling for peak Omicron cases missed mark

5

Anti-vaxxers target Northland vaccine, testing site

Latest Stories

US claims victory after ISIS leader dies during Syria raid

Auckland private event, Rotorua arcade named as close contact locations

Record 243 new Covid-19 community cases on Saturday

Dalton Papalii to captain Blues in Super Rugby Pacific

Waitangi weekend Covid cases may not show for 2 weeks - modeller

Related Stories

Another adviser to Boris Johnson resigns amid 'partygate' fallout

More Conservative MPs call on Boris Johnson to resign

Duchess Kate shows off her rugby skills at Twickenham

Biden sending more troops to Europe amid Ukraine tension