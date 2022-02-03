Tainted cocaine leaves 20 dead in Argentina

A crowd waited for news of their loved ones outside a Buenos Aires hospital late on Wednesday (local time), after 20 people died and 74 were seriously sickened after consuming apparently adulterated cocaine.

Cocaine (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Authorities were searching frantically for the remainder of the deadly batch to get it off the streets before it is consumed, as experts analysed the drug to determine what was in it that caused the deaths.

A doctor at Bocalandro Hospital said 50 to 60 patients had come in with "medium to severe problems," alongside eight who were intubated.

Judicial officials said one hypothesis being considered was that the cocaine was intentionally adulterated as part of a settling of scores between traffickers.

Police said that the cocaine was sold in the poor neighbourhood “Puerta 8” in San Martín - a suburb to the north of Argentina’s capital - and that a dozen people had been arrested.

People in the area used burning tires to block a highway, in protest against what they described as the random detention of innocent people in police raids.

Argentine authorities initially reported that eight members of the same group had died after buying the drug on Tuesday. But as time passed, the number of deaths grew.

The province's health ministry said early on Thursday that 20 people had died and 74 more were in the hospital, with 18 of those requiring mechanical respiration.

Authorities urged anyone who might have bought the deadly drug not to use it.