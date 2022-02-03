Shipwreck of James Cook's Endeavour possibly found in US waters

British explorer James Cook's ship Endeavour may have been identified after languishing in US waters for more than two centuries.

Endeavour under sail. (Source: Australian National Maritime Museum)

Cook famously sailed the ship around the South Pacific before landing on the east coast of Australia in 1770.

Since 1999 maritime archaeologists have been investigating several 18th century shipwrecks in a five square kilometre area of Newport Harbour, Rhode Island.

The Endeavour was scuttled there by the British 244 years ago and lay forgotten for more than two centuries.

Divers find the Endeavour. (Source: Australian National Maritime Museum)

Chief executive of the Australian National Maritime Museum Kevin Sumption announced on Thursday the shipwreck of Cook's vessel had been positively identified.

"I am satisfied that this is the final resting place of one of the most important and contentious vessels in Australia's maritime history," Sumption said at the Maritime Museum.

"The last pieces of the puzzle had to be confirmed before I felt able to make this call.

"Based on archival and archaeological evidence, I'm convinced it's the Endeavour."

But her claims have been rejected by the lead investigator on the Endeavour discovery Dr Kathy Abbass, of the Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project, who says Australia has jumped the gun.

"The report that the Endeavour has been identified is premature," Dr Abbass said.

"There has been no indisputable data found to prove the site is that iconic vessel, and there are many unanswered questions that could overturn such an identification."

Originally launched in 1764 as the Earl of Pembroke, the ship was renamed Endeavour in 1768 by Britain's Royal Navy and prepared for a major scientific voyage to the Pacific.

From 1768 to 1771 Endeavour sailed the South Pacific, primarily to record the transit of Venus in Tahiti in 1769.

Cook then sailed it around the South Pacific searching for "the Great Southern Land", charting the coast of New Zealand and Australia's eastern coastline before claiming the land for Great Britain on August 22, 1770.

Endeavour was later sold to private owners, renamed as Lord Sandwich and was deliberately sunk in 1778 by British forces during the American War of Independence.

A year later Cook was killed in Hawaii during his third Pacific voyage, 10 years before the First Fleet arrived in NSW to establish a British colony.