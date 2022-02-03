Dolphins complete Bromwich set as Kenny joins new NRL club

Kenny Bromwich will follow his big brother Jesse to the Dolphins in another Melbourne recruitment swoop for the NRL's newest club.

Kenny Bromwich. (Source: Photosport)

The siblings will head to Redcliffe at the conclusion of the 2022 NRL season along with Storm teammate FeliseKaufusi, who became the expansion club's inaugural signing late last year.

Back-rower Bromwich has won two premierships at Melbourne and played in two other grand finals, the 30-year-old amassing 192 games since his 2013 debut.

The trio's reunion at the Dolphins for their maiden 2023 campaign is welcome recruitment news after the club had failed to land the high-profile name many expected when the free agency signing window opened last November.

"Kenny Bromwich is yet another player that has all the qualities we are looking for – experience,ability, toughness and a track record of winning," Dolphins boss Terry Reader.

"Clearly we have placed some real importance on ensuring we have some reliable andexperienced players on our roster for the first season.

"Along with his brother Jesse, Felise and also our signing from the Rabbitohs Mark Nicholls, weknow we are going to be starting pre-season training with some real leadership in our squad."

Storm CEO JustinRodski said the club "would have loved Kenny to stay".

"He has been key part of a formidable forward pack that has been the competition's benchmarkand has continued to improve his game year on year," he said.

"But we still have this year to enjoy watching him on that left edge that hehas made his home.

"When the time comes at the end of the year, we will give Kenny and his family a proper farewell and say our thanks for all he has done with the club."