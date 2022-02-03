Black Cap Mitchell picks up Spirit of Cricket award

Black Cap Daryl Mitchell has been named as the winner of the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award for 2021.

Daryl Mitchell shakes hands with Eoin Morgan (Source: Photosport)

Mitchell won the award for his gesture of refusing to take a single in the high-pressure ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final against England in Abu Dhabi in November.

Earning the respect of the international cricket fraternity instantly, Mitchell becomes the fourth New Zealand cricketer to win the award, following the footsteps of Daniel Vettori, Brendon McCullum and Kane Williamson.

The incident took place in the first delivery of the 18th over bowled by England spinner Adil Rashid with Jimmy Neesham on strike.

New Zealand at that moment required 34 off the final three overs and despite the match situation, Mitchell refused to take the single as he felt he was in the bowler's way, who tried to stop the ball on his follow-through.

"We want to win every game, but we don't want to do it in a way that goes against the values of cricket. The spirit of cricket is very important," Mitchell said.

"It is a platform for young cricketers to watch and learn and to get inspired to play the game and go about winning it in the right way.

"At the end of the day, it is just a game, and it is a game that we all love, and we are very lucky to be able to do that in the right way.

"Cricket is a game that owes much of its unique appeal to the fact that it should be played not only within its laws but also within the spirit of the game. Any action which is seen to abuse this spirit causes injury to the game itself."

rnz.co.nz