Asofa-Solomona back with Storm, vaccination status unknown

Melbourne prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona says he will be ready to play in round one of the NRL season but uncertainty remains over whether he has received a Covid-19 vaccination.

Asofa-Solomona attended Storm training on Thursday, two months after his expected return to the club for the start of pre-season was delayed due to a stand-off over his vaccination status.

Melbourne refused to confirm to AAP if Asofa-Solomona was vaccinated against Covid-19 or had received an exemption.

In a statement they said the New Zealand international had "provided all necessary information and certification to comply with the requirements of the Victorian and Queensland governments to allow him to return for training and to play".

Under state rules in Victoria and Queensland, athletes who train and play in public facilities are required to be double vaccinated or must present a valid exemption.

Unlike the AFL, the NRL has not mandated vaccination.

Asofa-Solomona had previously questioned mandatory vaccination on his social media and had spent the past two months training on his own.

"It was challenging doing stuff by myself," the 25-year-old said.

"I spent time playing basketball with these little Filipino guys and trying to make training fun.

"I got a good sweat up and did a bit of cardio and a lot of weight training.

"I had a talk with Bellza (coach Craig Bellamy) yesterday and I'm stoked to be back and I'm 100 per cent on board this year.

"I feel like I'm ready (to play) it's just up to Bellza and we'll see what he says."

Asofa-Solomona's return to training ends speculation that the towering forward would seek a termination of his contract and make a move overseas to rugby union.

Recent changes to borders rules and Covid-19 protocols for athletes in Japan and France had made any likelihood of a switch of codes more difficult.

The vagueness surrounding Asofa-Solomona's vaccination status is similar to that of North Queensland captain Jason Taumalolo.

Cowboys coach Todd Payten this week refused to reveal whether the Tonga international was vaccinated.

"We are compliant with NRL protocols and then government health orders," he said.

"I'm excited to be able to choose from a full squad."

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo said the game was nearing a 100 per cent vaccination rate among players.