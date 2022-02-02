Wildfoods Festival cancelled for first time in 34-year history

The West Coast's Wildfoods Festival in Hokitika is the latest event to fall victim to Covid-19 restrictions.

An attendee at a previous Wildfoods Festival. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

This year's event has been cancelled - the first time it has happened in its 34 years of running - and will next run on March 11 2023.

Destination Westland Chief Executive, Melanie Anderson said in statement: "We are however thrilled to be able to secure all of our 2022 entertainment for Wildfoods 2023, so you won't miss out on our awesome line up of Sir Dave Dobbyn, Zed, Greg Johnson and Cassie Henderson".

"Our new beer partner, Garage Project, is committed to the Wildfoods Festival and will be back in 2023 with a Wildfoods signature brew."

Festival coordinator Andy Thompson said: "This is the first year Wildfoods won't be happening in the 34 years it has been running but we will be back Wilder and more Feral in 2023.

"We really feel for our stall holders and community groups that support the festival because it is a massive part of their fundraising efforts for the year."

Tickets will remain valid for the new date and holders do not need to do anything.

Those unable to attend should email Eventfinda support team at support@eventfinda.co.nz for your refund by July 31 2022.

rnz.co.nz