Digital images of Goldie sell for $127K at NFT auction

The country's first major non-fungible token (NFT) auction has been judged a success, as a pair of digital images of the celebrated local artist, C.F. Goldie, sold for well-above market expectations.

An NFT of Charles Frederick Goldie at His Easel fetched $51,250. The buyers of each work received the NFT image, a framed print as well as the original glass plate negative. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

By Nicholas Pointon of rnz.co.nz

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs use block chain technology to show the ownership of something digital, such as videos, memes, tweets, and photographs.

These virtual assets are "minted" and established as unique files on a digital ledger (the blockchain) which provides an unfalsifiable record of ownership that can be traded.

Webbs auction house in Auckland sold the two digital images of Goldie, Charles Frederick Goldie at His Easel and Charles Frederick Goldie in His Studio, for $51,250 and $76,250 respectively.

This was well above the guide price of between $5000 and $8000 for each work.

Webbs director of art Charles Ninow said it was an "incredible" success.

"We did this auction because we could see the potential of the NFT space and I think that its fair to say even we are astounded by the result."

The images were derived from the original glass plate negative of a pair of well-known photographs of the artist, taken between 1910 and 1920, by Robert Farnell Studios.

The buyer(s) would receive an NFT of the image that would be sent to their digital wallet, a framed print, as well as the original glass plate negative.

Ninow thought the success of the auction was a huge moment for the NFT industry and it already had its next concept in the works.

"We're going to look back in six months time, a year's time, at the prices these two lots achieved and they are going to look quite modest I think."

NFTs have exploded in popularity and value in the past year, with one work by the digital artist, Beeple, fetching $US69 million ($NZ103m) at an online auction run by Christies.

Closer to home, All Black legend Dan Carter and a clutch of local artists and entertainers launched a new NFT marketplace in September called Glorious.