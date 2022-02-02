Biden sending more troops to Europe amid Ukraine tension

US President Joe Biden is sending about 2000 US-based troops to Poland and Germany and shifting 1000 soldiers from Germany to Romania as demonstrations of American commitments to allies on NATO's eastern flank amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Pentagon said.

A tank drives during a Russian and Belarusian joint military drills at Brestsky firing range, Belarus. (Source: Associated Press)

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the soon-to-deploy US forces are intended to temporarily bolster US and allied defensive positions and will not enter Ukraine.

"These are not permanent moves," he said, stressing that the purpose is to reassure allies at a time of heightened tension over Russia's buildup of an estimated 100,000 troops along Ukraine's borders. Kirby said the Russian buildup has continued, even in the last 24 hours, despite US urgings that it deescalate.

The newly announced US troop deployments are in line with expectations based on Biden administration efforts to reassure allies and demonstrate US resolve without undermining efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis.

The US already has several thousand troops in Poland, and Romania is host to a NATO missile defence system that Russia considers a threat to its security. Biden notably has not sent American military reinforcements to the three Baltic countries on NATO's eastern flank — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — that are former states of the Soviet Union.

Joe Biden. (Source: Associated Press)

Poland’s Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter that the US deployment to his country is "a strong signal of solidarity in response to the situation in Ukraine".

"It's important that we send a strong signal to Mr Putin and to the world" of the US commitment to NATO, Kirby said.

NATO has been beefing up its defences around allies in eastern Europe since late last year. Denmark, for example, said it was sending a frigate and F-16 warplanes to Lithuania, and Spain was sending four fighter jets to Bulgaria and three ships to the Black Sea to join NATO naval forces. The Netherlands plans to send two F-35 fighter aircraft to Bulgaria in April and is putting a ship and land-based units on standby for NATO’s Response Force.

Biden has said he will not put American troops in Ukraine to fight any Russian incursion, although the United States is supplying Ukraine with weapons to defend itself and seeking to reassure allies in Eastern Europe that Washington will fulfill its treaty obligation to defend them in the event they are attacked. Ukraine is not a NATO member and therefore the US has no treaty obligation to come to its defence.

The military moves come amid stalled talks with Russia over its military buildup at Ukraine’s borders. And they underscore growing fears across Europe that Russian President Vladimir Putin is poised to invade Ukraine. Smaller NATO countries on the alliance's eastern flank worry they could be next, although Russia has said it has no intention of initiating conflict and is willing to continue diplomatic efforts.

Biden had said recently that he intended to provide additional US forces to NATO allies in Eastern Europe as reassurance of an American commitment to treaty allies.

The Pentagon also has put about 8500 US-based troops on higher alert for possible deployment to Europe as additional reassurance to allies, and officials have indicated the possibility that additional units could be placed on higher alert soon. The US already has between 75,000 and 80,000 troops in Europe as permanently stationed forces and as part of regular rotations in places such as Poland.

Washington and Moscow have been at loggerheads over Ukraine, with little sign of a diplomatic path forward.

Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine have mounted in recent months, after Putin deployed more than 100,000 troops to areas near Ukraine’s borders, including in neighbouring Belarus, backed by tanks, artillery, helicopters and warplanes. Russian officials have insisted that Moscow has no intention of invading.

In his first public remarks on the standoff in more than a month, Putin accused the US and its allies of ignoring Russia’s central security demands but he said that Moscow is willing to talk more to ease tensions over Ukraine.

His remarks suggested that a potential Russian invasion may not be imminent and that at least one more round of diplomacy is likely.

At a NATO summit in 2008, NATO leaders said that they welcomed Ukraine’s and Georgia’s aspirations to join NATO but decided not to offer either country a formal path to eventual membership.

Russia invaded Georgia later that year and in 2014 annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula. Around 14,000 people have been killed in the conflict that still simmers in eastern Ukraine. Their membership plans have been on hold for years, although NATO continues to support them and promote reforms.