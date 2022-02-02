Whoopi Goldberg suspended from The View over Holocaust remarks

Source: Associated Press

Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended for two weeks as co-host of The View because of what the head of ABC News called her “wrong and hurtful comments” about Jews and the Holocaust.

Whoopi Goldberg speaks during the Broadway at the White House event in the State Dining Room of the White House.

Whoopi Goldberg speaks during the Broadway at the White House event in the State Dining Room of the White House. (Source: Associated Press)

“While Whoopi has apologised, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organisation stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities,” ABC News President Kim Godwin said in a statement posted Wednesday on Twitter.

The suspension came a day after Goldberg's comment during a discussion on The View that race was not a factor in the Holocaust. Goldberg apologised hours later and again on Wednesday morning's episode, but the original remark drew condemnation from several prominent Jewish leaders.

“My words upset so many people, which was never my intention,” she said on Wednesday morning. “I understand why now and for that I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful and helped me understand some different things.”

Goldberg made her original comments during a discussion on the show on Monday about a Tennessee school board’s banning of Maus, a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Nazi death camps during World War II.

She said the Holocaust was “not about race... it’s about man’s inhumanity to other man.”

“I misspoke,” Goldberg said at the opening of Wednesday’s show.

EntertainmentNorth America

Popular Stories

1

NZ has outbreaks of new Omicron sub-variant - Bloomfield

2

Auckland man to 'take care of mum' with $21 million Lotto win

3

Person admitted to Wellington Hospital positive for Covid-19

4

142 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ on Wednesday

5

Advice from doctor who treated world’s first Omicron patient

Latest Stories

Two dead in crash between ute and van on SH2 near Ōpōtiki

Chief Ombudsman scathing of environment at Wakari Hospital ward

80% pay for 7 months under proposed unemployment insurance scheme

Tonga to enter 5-day lockdown as more Covid cases recorded

Covid booster gap lowered to three months from Friday

Related Stories

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting a baby

Howard Hesseman, star of WKRP in Cincinnati, dies aged 81

‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic resentenced to 21 years in prison

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song get engaged