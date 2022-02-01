Ukraine President, British PM hold talks amid Russia crisis

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (Source: Associated Press)

Johnson's visit comes amid mounting tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Johnson is also scheduled to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone this week as part of efforts to deter Russia from invading its neighbour.

Putin said on Wednesday that the US and its allies have ignored Russia’s top security demands.

In his first comments on the standoff with the West over Ukraine in more than a month, Putin said the Kremlin is still studying the US and NATO's response to the Russian security demands they received last week.

Russia's massing of an estimated 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine has brought increasingly strong warnings from the West that Moscow intends to invade.

Russia is demanding that NATO promise never to allow Ukraine to join the alliance, and to stop the deployment of NATO weapons near Russian borders and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe.

NATO and the US call those demands impossible.