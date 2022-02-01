Chief Ombudsman scathing of environment at Wakari Hospital ward

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier is gravely concerned about the environment at an intellectual disability facility in Dunedin.

A hospital ward (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

In a report, released on Wednesday, Boshier described the environment at an inpatient unit at Wakari Hospital, which houses people with intellectual disabilities and mental health issues, as "volatile".

He is critical of the physical environment of Ward 10A at the hospital, which he says is exacerbating a situation in which male and female patients - some who have criminal convictions or pose a serious risk - are housed together.

"The ward holds multiple contracts with the Ministry of Health which means forensic and non-forensic patients are being accommodated together," Boshier said.

He also holds concerns that there is a lack of gender separation on the ward.

"This, together with the fact that the ward is not fit for purpose and is in critical need of upgrade and redevelopment, is creating a volatile environment. The physical environment was described by staff working there as a ‘disgrace’, and I believe it compromises staff and patient safety," he said.

"This situation is another example where the Ministry of Health has failed in its stewardship responsibility to ensure that investment in facilities meets the needs of the community."

Another area of concern at Ward 10A was seclusion and restraint events, including one incident involving a patient being barricaded in their room and an N95 face mask being placed on a patient during a restraint.

However, Boshier said there were some positive aspects of his unannounced inspection last year.

"Patients were able to lock their doors and bathrooms. The unit also did not use night safety orders, where patients are locked in at night. It had also implemented a system of ‘ward rounds’ meetings in which staff discussed care and activities for patients," he said.

Southern District Health Board acting executive director mental health, addictions and intellectual disability, Gilbert Taurua, told 1News in a statement, "We are appreciative of the thorough review and consideration given to our services at the Wakari and Dunedin Hospital units."

"We found the reports to be reasonably positive, and that they show we are generally providing satisfactory services to our patients and their whānau."

Taurua said the SDHB accepts the recommendations from the report.

"We take them​ seriously and are working through them. We also acknowledge that some of the recommendations are 'repeat' recommendations, and tackle challenges that are complex and may continue to take some time to resolve.

"What these reports confirm for us, and reassure the community of, is SDHB staff’s continued commitment to patient care and wellbeing in the Mental Health, Addictions and Intellectual Disability Service. We continue to strive to provide a safe and welcoming environment for those requiring inpatient treatment and care."

1News has approached the Ministry of Health for comment.