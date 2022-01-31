Sydney woman, 19, found dead in acid-filled bath

A man has been charged with murder after a 19-year-old woman's body was found in a bath in a western Sydney apartment.

Police responding to reports of an alleged domestic violence-related incident arrived at the North Parramatta unit on Sunday afternoon.

After forcing their way into the unit, officers found the woman's body in the bathroom with hazardous chemicals, causing officers to retreat and call specialist HAZMAT officers from Fire and Rescue.

Police Superintendent Julie Boon said the charged man had been in a domestic relationship with the woman and police who were checking on her welfare found "a very confronting scene" in the bathroom.

"It was an absolutely awful scene," she told 2GB on Tuesday.

Where to get help for domestic violence.

Strike Force Jenola was formed to investigate the woman's death and police on Monday appealed for information before a 20-year-old man handed himself in at Bankstown Police Station, where he was arrested.

A truck was found shortly after in nearby Greenacre and was seized for forensic examination.

The man has been charged with murder, refused bail and will appear at Bankstown Local Court on Tuesday.

