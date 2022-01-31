Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting a baby

Source: Bang Showbiz

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting a baby.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The 33-year-old R&B superstar is pregnant with her first child, and she revealed her baby bump during a trip out with Rocky, also 33, in New York City over the weekend.

Rihanna and the rapper were seen in his hometown of Harlem enjoying a snowy walk and the We Found Love hitmaker showed off her expanding stomach bump whilst wearing a long pink jacket which was unbuttoned at the bottom to reveal her tummy adorned with gold chains and jewels.

The pair - who have been close friends for years - made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 Met Gala, even though Rihanna had no intention of making a statement with her man at the exclusive event.

She told E! News: "We weren't even sure if we were going to go, so separately we were planning our looks just to be prepared.

"We ended up getting ready together and going and I didn't even realise we were on a carpet together until somebody said, 'You're making your debut,' and I was like, 'Oh, s***!'"

In May 2021, 'Praise the Lord' hitmaker Rocky described Rihanna as the "love of my life" in an interview with GQ magaizine.

When asked what it felt like to be in a relationship, he said, "So much better. So much better when you got 'The One.' She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's 'The One'."

EntertainmentNorth AmericaMusic

Popular Stories

1

Afghanistani mother responds to pregnant Kiwi journalist's plea

2

Tenant ‘stoked’ with $220pw sleep-out after 55 applications

3

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting a baby

4

One person dead following SH1 crash near Picton

5

Health officials say Omicron now ‘dominant’ in New Zealand

Latest Stories

Home ownership dream 'gone' for Porirua renter

Auckland wine bar named Covid-19 location of interest

Spotify's new misinformation measures should go further - expert

Russia, US exchange harsh words over Ukraine at UN

Eriksen's football return confirmed, signs with EPL strugglers

Related Stories

Howard Hesseman, star of WKRP in Cincinnati, dies aged 81

Joni Mitchell joining Neil Young in protest over Spotify

Christchurch singer-songwriter Bexy has big dreams

Man tried to enter Taylor Swift’s home after crashing into it