Pulse recruit Manu'a believed she would always return to NZ

New Pulse signing Kristiana Manu'a believes she played some of her best netball when she got her first break in New Zealand seven years ago.

Kristiana Manu'a defends against the Pulse. (Source: Photosport)

By Bridget Tunnicliffe for rnz.co.nz

Now the two Test-cap Australian Diamond has returned to the place her elite career started and wants to be a dominant force for her new franchise.

The powerful defender spent five years with the Giants in the Super Netball competition, under veteran Australian coach Julie Fitzgerald.

It was actually Fitzgerald who gave Manu'a her first break into the elite ranks, when she was coaching the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic in the old trans-Tasman ANZ Championship.

Fitzgerald had to try to fill the void left by injured Silver Ferns' captain Casey Kopua, who was unable to play most of the 2015 ANZ Championship season, and she knew Manu'a through the New South Wales pathways.

Despite having limited time to form a defensive combination with Ferns' veteran Leana de Bruin, Manu'a did an impressive job in her debut season.

Manu'a again teemed up with Leana de Bruin in the defensive circle in 2016, when Kopua had a year out to have her first child.

Manu'a, who was born in New Zealand, counts herself lucky to have played with defensive greats De Bruin and Kopua early in her career.

"I was extremely fortunate, you know I got to play with two of the best defenders so to kind of be under their guidance for the beginning of my career was just such a highlight, " Manu'a said.

"And I think I probably played my best netball playing with them and you know Liana is still a good mate she has messaged me since I've been here, just checking up on me so as well as being good team-mates, they've made good friends as well."

Her form was so good that she made her Diamonds debut later that year at just 20 years of age.

When Fitzgerald was appointed Giants coach for 2017 after the trans-Tasman competition ended, she brought Magic players English Rose Jo Harten, now-Diamond Jamie-Lee Price, and Manu'a with her.

Manu'a was looking to build on a breakout 2016 but missed the entire 2017 season due to a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The 26-year-old eventually made her Super Netball debut in 2018 but hasn't got as much court time as she would have liked in recent years.

So the two Test-cap Diamond put her feelers out into the New Zealand competition.

"The Pulse were the ones that were interested the most and likewise I was interested in them as well so yeah it ended up being the right option for me."

As well as looking for more court time, she felt she needed a change.

"Just a new experience. I know when I was here in my debut season I enjoyed it so much so I definitely knew that I would come back eventually."

It's a big change for Manu'a after having been coached by Fitzgerald for seven years.

"She was my coach since I started so I think it was good timing. I told her and she was more than happy for me to venture out and experience new coaching, new environment, and new teams as well."

Manu'a said the opportunity to work alongside Pulse specialist and former Silver Ferns coach Wai Taumaunu was a massive drawcard.

"To be coached by her I think no one would turn that down with all her defensive knowledge and yeah it's been great thus far."

Manu'a tends to play a bit more off the body than most Australia defenders so the New Zealand zone style isn't completely unnatural to her.

"Obviously when I did play in Magic they kind of played both and then moving to an Australian comp, I think it was more important for me to be man on.

"I think coming over here now it's been a massive learning curve for me to try and adjust and I think it probably works in my favour as well because I think I'm the type of player that needs to come off the body and be able to try and contest that ball so it's been a good learning curve for me."

Manu'a, who has Samoan heritage, arrived in Wellington in November, and got stuck into per-season after a stint in MIQ.

"I thought that I'd be used to pre-season being my eighth season in professional netball now but it doesn't get easier and getting older it definitely hits the body a bit more. It's been a good experience and hopefully it's making me fitter, faster, and stronger."

During her time at the Magic, Manu'a spent most of her time in goal keep but has since moved up the court.

"I loved playing goal keeper but I do prefer being in goal defence. I think they are both equally hard but it definitely gives me the opportunity to kind of attack the ball outside as well."

Manu'a will mostly team up with Silver Ferns' defender Kelly Jury, who was also part of the Magic in 2016.

"She's my safety net [at the back] and she's playing so well and we played together in Magic so to come back together now for the Pulse has been pretty exciting. She did so well in her Silver Ferns Quad tour so I can't wait for her put it all into practice."

In the off-season the Pulse also recruited a second Australian player in Binnian Hunt, who was part of the Sunshine Coast Lightning franchise.

Hunt was born in Australia after her parents shifted across the Tasman from South Auckland, and is eligible for New Zealand.

And having not played for the Diamonds since 2016, Manu'a is also eligible for New Zealand selection.

Manu'a was born in Wellington but shifted to Sydney as a baby.

She has said in the past that she feels more of an allegiance to representing Australia given that's where she grew up but she's not boxing herself in.

"I think that's been a big question that's been asked but I think for me a massive focus is to get more court time and you know find myself as a player and just really develop in that aspect but obviously everyone's dream is to play for the Silver Ferns at the moment.

"But I think the focus for me is just to kind of develop and play more court time and be consistent for the whole season."

Being in a new environment has certainly reinvigorated the class defender.

"Coming to a new competition has ignited like a new passion for me in netball and being part of a new team and new coaching, staff and management has just really made me quite excited and a little bit nervous I'm going to say ...once the season starts it's just go time from there."

The Pulse start their season on the 14th March against the Stars.