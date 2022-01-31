Phoenix's 'frustrations' grow over Covid-hit first season

Phoenix women's coach Gemma Lewis admits the frustrations are growing within the camp midway through their first season in the A-League.

The Wellington Phoenix arrive at training. (Source: Photosport)

The club's inaugural season has been a tough one for Lewis' side who have only ever experienced life together in Australia.

The side has been in Australia since November and through nine games have picked up just one point.

However it's not the football that is on Lewis' mind at the moment.

One again they have had their schedule changed with their round nine game against Perth pushed back from Saturday to Monday and their round 10 game against Melbourne Victory brought forward to Friday, meaning they have just a three day turnaround.

The League says it is due to the host broadcaster's ongoing staffing issues due to Covid-19.

"I've voiced my frustrations around it, we're disappointed because we're the only team that has dodged Covid so far, but because our schedule has all this freedom, we're the ones that still get shifted anyway," Lewis said.

"It's really gutting for me because I feel our players have made so many sacrifices to make sure we're not disrupting the League and can play all our fixtures and now it feels like we're being messed around."

Almost every other team in the competition has make-up games.

Lewis said they have had conversations with the League and they have been understanding, but unfortunately they have had to make the changes.

Lewis said the club has been very strict on their Covid protocols which has been tough mentally for her and the squad.

"The way we've been doing it makes it more challenging especially in a terms of balance... for all of us this has been a really big learning curve.

"It's definitely been a challenge, it's been tough but it's also given me a a big insight into coaching at this level and in the professional game so it's been good for me."

Lewis admits she has not been doing just the head coaching stuff and spends a lot of time looking after the players well-being.

"You're having chats with them, you're going on walks with them, you're checking in, you're trying to keep their feet on the ground and their head in the game.

"We're still dealing with teenagers who are living away from home for the first time, so lots of the players have had ups and downs.

"Going past Christmas and over that halfway mark (of the season) it's been a bit of a struggle with the loses accumulating.

"It's been hard especially with the Covid situation and so you do tend to act more like a guardian or a support person and trying to play both roles and be a coach and challenge and push them but at the same time be able to pick them up and put your arm around them.

"I'm super proud of them all because they're really doing to tough but they're also embracing it and throwing themselves into it."

Lewis said she is yet to have any conversations about coaching the side next season.

rnz.co.nz