Lydia Ko wins 17th title on LPGA Tour in Florida

New Zealand golfer Lydia Ko has won her 17th title on the LPGA Tour.

Lydia Ko during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament in Florida. (Source: Associated Press)

Ko has scored a one shot victory at the $3 million dollar Gainbridge tournament in Florida.

Ko started the final round with a two shot lead over American Danielle Kang.

Kang was in front by the 12th hole before Ko regained the lead on the 15th.

There were some concerns for Ko on the 18th when she landed in consecutive bunkers but was able to make par and secure the win over Kang.

She pockets $458,000 for the win and moves to ninth on the all-time career earnings list with more than $19 million.

She had gone three years without a win until her success in April last year and scored eleven top ten finishes in 2021.

"Last year was a big turnaround year for me, it was a time for me to look back and what are the things I need to work on and take a whole new approach to things.

"I started working with Sean (coach Sean Foley) and he's been a huge help from a technical standpoint, getting me to a point where it's natural.

"He also managed to clear some of the questions and some of the not so good ideas in my head.

"It's been much more consistent and I think when you keep knocking on the door at some point it's going to open."

Ko admits it was special to play along so good friend Kang in the final round.

"She's probably the player I've known for the longest out here, she's kind of taken me under her wing and I feel she's always got my back and I'm always there for her as well.

"There haven't been many times that we've played together in the final group, so I just tried to focus on me and at points it was a bit of a grind but I'm glad I could get that day."

Ko now has 21 points in the Hall of Fame standings, needing another six points to be recognised.