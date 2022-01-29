Blizzard buffets US' East Coast with deep snow, winds, flooding

A nor'easter with hurricane-force wind gusts battered much of the East Coast on Saturday (local time), flinging heavy snow that made travel treacherous or impossible, flooding coastlines, and threatening to leave bitter cold in its wake.

A person cross country skis through New York's Times Square during a snow storm. (Source: Associated Press)

The storm thrashed parts of 10 states, with blizzard warnings that stretched from Virginia to Maine. Philadelphia and New York saw plenty of wind and snow, but Boston was in the crosshairs. The city could get more than 61cm of snow by the time it moves out early Sunday.

Winds gusted as high as 134km/h on Cape Cod in Massachusetts. More than 45cm of snow had fallen by mid-afternoon on part of Long Island, and Bayville, New Jersey, had 48cm.

The wind scoured the ground bare in some spots and piled the snow into huge drifts in others.

Forecasters watched closely for new snowfall records, especially in Boston, where the heaviest snow was expected later on Saturday. The Boston area's modern snowfall record is 70cm, set in 2003.

New York City and Philadelphia were far from setting all-time records but still saw significant snowfall, with at least 19cm in New York's Central Park and at the Philadelphia airport.

Many flights at airports serving New York, Boston and Philadelphia were cancelled on Saturday, according to FlightAware. More than 4500 flights were cancelled across the US, though airports in the Northeast didn't report evidence of mass strandings, given that the storm was anticipated and many airlines called off flights in advance.

Amtrak cancelled all its high-speed Acela trains on the busy Boston-to-Washington corridor and cancelled or limited other service.

Video on social media showed wind and waves battering North Weymouth, south of Boston, flooding streets with a slurry of frigid water. Other video showed a street underwater on Nantucket and waves crashing against the windows of a building in Plymouth.

More than 120,000 homes and businesses lost power in Massachusetts, with failures mounting. No other states reported widespread outages.

The storm had two saving graces: Dry snow less capable of snapping trees and tearing down power lines, and its timing on a weekend, when schools were closed and few people were commuting.

Parts of 10 states were under blizzard warnings at some point: Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, along with much of the Delmarva Peninsula in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

The National Weather Service considers a storm a blizzard if it meets the following conditions: It has snowfall or blowing snow and winds of at least 56km/h that reduce visibility to 400m or less for at least three hours. In many areas, Saturday's storm met those criteria.

Rhode Island, all of which was under a blizzard warning, banned all non-emergency road travel.

In West Hartford, Connecticut, a tractor-trailer jackknifed on Interstate 84, closing several lanes. Massachusetts banned heavy trucks from interstate highways.

A stranded motorist gets help shovelling out their car from a passerby in Providence, Rhode Island. (Source: Associated Press)

Ocean City, Maryland, recorded at least 30cm of snow. Maryland State Police tweeted that troopers had received more than 670 calls for service and responded to over 90 crashes by midmorning.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul advised people to stay home and warned of below-zero windchills after the storm passes. The state had declared a state of emergency Friday evening.

"This is a very serious storm, very serious. We’ve been preparing for this. This could be life-threatening," Hochul said.

"It’s high winds, heavy snow, blizzard conditions — all the elements of a classic nor’easter."

Police on Long Island said they had to help motorists stuck in the snow. In Philadelphia, few drivers ventured onto streets covered in knee-high drifts.

Washington and Baltimore got some snow but were largely spared. The worst of the nor'easter was expected to blow by Sunday morning into Canada, where several provinces were under warnings.