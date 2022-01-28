Stolen Westport courier van had 60 packages inside

People on the West Coast are being encouraged to keep their eyes peeled for any parcels after an unmarked courier vehicle was stolen in Westport.

Courier delivery, file. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The van was stolen on Monday 24 January with around 60 courier packages inside ready to be delivered.

It was recovered on Wednesday and a 38-year-old man was arrested, but the parcels have not been found and police believe they may be hidden in Westport or Greymouth.

The man appeared in the Greymouth District Court on Thursday, facing charges of burglary, theft, theft of a vehicle and arson.

Enquiries are underway with the courier company to try and identify the large number of affected people in Westport township who have had packages stolen.

Anyone with information about the stolen courier packages or who saw the vehicle - a silver Honda Elysion people mover - between 24 and 26 January, should contact police and quote file number 220124/6520.

They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

rnz.co.nz