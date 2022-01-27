Travel, accommodation cancellations trickle in after move to Red

Some in the tourism industry are taking another hit as the threat of a full-scale Omicron outbreak prompts people to cancel their holiday plans.

A file image of a woman with her luggage at an airport. (Source: istock.com)

By Liu Chen of rnz.co.nz

Some travel and accommodation providers say cancellations have increased since the country moved to the Red traffic light setting at midnight on Sunday. Others say they have barely noticed a difference ahead of the three-day weekend for Auckland Anniversary Day.

Aucklander PJ Taylor could have gone on holiday for anniversary weekend. Instead, he is staying home because of the risk of Omicron.

"If we went away and we were exposed or identified as a close contact, then we would have to isolate in that particular area and that would mean that we wouldn't be able to go to work and we would be away from our home."

However, the threat of an outbreak has not deterred everyone. Jo Edmonds from the Top 10 Holiday Park on the Coromandel Peninsula said they were nearly fully booked this weekend.

"We have had a couple of cancellations because events or weddings that people were coming for have been cancelled, but that's about it. No other cancellations really."

Whitianga's Salt Restaurant and Bar bar manager Jacob Callesen said there had been little difference in their bookings.

"The weekends are pretty booked out. Throughout the week it's pretty cruisy, but I mean that's how it is around Whitianga anyways ... We haven't had too many cancellations or anything like that since our red light settings kicked in."